Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 18,498 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.72% of Bank OZK worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

