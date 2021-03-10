Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 36,966 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Commercial Metals worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after acquiring an additional 721,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 166,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 851,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 792,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

NYSE CMC opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

