Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 273.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,033 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.18% of TreeHouse Foods worth $28,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 609,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THS opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $54.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

