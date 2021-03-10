Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $28,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 116.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

