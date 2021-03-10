Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 40,766 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,766 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,235,000 after acquiring an additional 51,821 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,864,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

AEIS opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.