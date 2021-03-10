Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 7,970 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

