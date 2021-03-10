Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,143,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,482,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,428.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $554,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,745.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

