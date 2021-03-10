ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.39. ClearOne shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.