ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.39. ClearOne shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

