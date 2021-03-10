Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.61. 20,347,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 19,932,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.