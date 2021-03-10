Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 4,167 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,398. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

