Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.99 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $13,174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 175,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

