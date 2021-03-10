Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

