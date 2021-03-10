Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.34. 28,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

