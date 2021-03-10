Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 79,081 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

WBA traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. 217,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,657. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

