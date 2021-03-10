Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,678 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.28. The company had a trading volume of 62,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.38 and a 200 day moving average of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

