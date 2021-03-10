Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $561.47

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 561.47 ($7.34) and traded as low as GBX 531 ($6.94). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.42), with a volume of 83,396 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 561.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 514.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £577.96 million and a PE ratio of 29.89.

In other news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total value of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

