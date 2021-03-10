CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $4,789.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018585 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,597,167 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.