Cloudbric (CLB) Price Up 24% Over Last 7 Days

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $69,806.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00053510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.12 or 0.00749475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.