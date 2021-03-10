Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its FY 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $907-927 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.63 million.Cloudera also updated its Q1 2022
After-Hours guidance to 0.07-0.09 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.
Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 9,107,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $19.35.
Cloudera Company Profile
Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.
Featured Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.