Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $907-927 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.23 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

CLDR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,585,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 837,803 shares of company stock worth $13,100,784. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

