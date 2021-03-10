Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $216-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.81 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.39 EPS.

Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,107,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,741. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.90.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,379.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 837,803 shares of company stock worth $13,100,784. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

