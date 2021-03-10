Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $216-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.82 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 7,585,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,417. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

