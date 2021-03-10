CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Buys 50,000 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £111,000 ($145,022.21).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Andrew Kirkman bought 69 shares of CLS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($194.72).

Shares of LON CLI traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 222.50 ($2.91). 2,603,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,671. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 211.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The company has a market capitalization of £906.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.06. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 249 ($3.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.