CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.20 Per Share

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CLI stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 223 ($2.91). 1,679,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,858. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 249 ($3.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £908.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

