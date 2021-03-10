CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein Sells 3,950 Shares

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $166.13. The stock had a trading volume of 159,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,762. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $179.27. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.91.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

