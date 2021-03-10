CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,819,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBRI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 817,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,343. CMTSU Liquidation has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

