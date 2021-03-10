CN Energy Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNEY) Quiet Period Set To End on March 17th

CN Energy Group’s (NASDAQ:CNEY) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. CN Energy Group had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of CNEY stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. CN Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.80.
CN Energy Group Company Profile
