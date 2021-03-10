CNFinance (CNF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $255.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 422.30 and a current ratio of 422.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

