CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. CNO Financial Group traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 136359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
CNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,214 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
