CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. CNO Financial Group traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 136359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

CNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,214 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

