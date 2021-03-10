CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.63

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 101422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.