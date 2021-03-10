Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Up 8.9%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.49. 926,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,702,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of -3.30.

In other news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,546 shares of company stock valued at $797,651. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 5,683.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 55,245 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

