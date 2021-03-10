Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 667.0% from the February 11th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ CCNC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 3,844,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77. Code Chain New Continent has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $11.62.
Code Chain New Continent Company Profile
