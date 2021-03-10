Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 667.0% from the February 11th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CCNC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 3,844,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77. Code Chain New Continent has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.