Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 1,437,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,156,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

