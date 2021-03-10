Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.67

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$93.67 and traded as high as C$98.46. Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) shares last traded at C$97.62, with a volume of 10,805 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.73.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$646.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.6800006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.