Coin Artist Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,648.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $50,648.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00725495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

