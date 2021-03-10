CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Up 35.8% Over Last 7 Days

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $104.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.33 or 0.00730256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

