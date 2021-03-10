CoinEx Token Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $17.16 million and $1.21 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00053140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.00732483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00029170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00038716 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.