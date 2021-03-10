Coinlancer Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinlancer has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $303,222.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

