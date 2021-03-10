CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00053821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.44 or 0.00751890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039546 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.