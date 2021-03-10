Coinsbit Token (CNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Coinsbit Token has a market cap of $1.18 million and $54,830.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00724170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

Coinsbit Token (CNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsbit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinsbit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.