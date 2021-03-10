CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0001

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 93.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. CoinUs has a market cap of $29,881.20 and approximately $101.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinUs has traded down 97.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006535 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

