Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colfax from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

CFX stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -942.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

