Colliers Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mimecast in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 180.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Mimecast by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,986.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $13,334,625 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

