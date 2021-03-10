Color Platform Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $1,988.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,784.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $557.94 or 0.01000171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.00338545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027313 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000814 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

