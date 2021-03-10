Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post $26.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $28.15 billion. Comcast posted sales of $26.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $111.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.58 billion to $115.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.09 billion to $122.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

