Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

