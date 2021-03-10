Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Shares Up 7.2%

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.54. 248,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,051,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCS shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Communications Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Communications Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Communications Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

