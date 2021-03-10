Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of ($1.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CYH traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 3,786,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.12.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

