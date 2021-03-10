Community Health Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,197 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,258% compared to the average volume of 125 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

