Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. 764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,908. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $826.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

